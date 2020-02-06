Apple Co-Founder Steve Wozniak Tweets He May Have Been Coronavirus 'Patient Zero' In US

Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak set Twitter off on Monday with a very weird tweet alluding to the...



Tweets about this Greywolf RT @DJLOK: Do you believe in coincidences? #Qanon Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak claims to be coronavirus 'patient zero' https://t.co/QhH… 25 minutes ago Bandit RT @RitchieJodi: Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak claims he and his wife may have been 'patient zero' in the U.S. for coronavirus after suffe… 39 minutes ago Unknown RT @Forbes: Apple cofounder Steve Wozniak says he "may have brought" coronavirus from China https://t.co/fiqzSZ5eAx https://t.co/VEYqZfGFZi 45 minutes ago MSM is Pravda 🐻 Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak claims he and his wife may have been 'patient zero' in the U.S. for coronavirus afte… https://t.co/LSR5b7QfO1 46 minutes ago Big Outsource The Topline: Apple co-founder Steve Wozniack said Monday afternoon that he and his wife Janet were getting checked… https://t.co/QtS0hk9JRE 2 hours ago Tweetingdean RT @DailyMail: Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak claims to be coronavirus 'patient zero' https://t.co/UavHiL3dMC 3 hours ago PulpNews Crime Apple co-founder #Steve Wozniak makes #bizarre coronavirus claim in tweet - Mar 2 @ 7:22 PM ET https://t.co/hMlbbcArQs 3 hours ago dahlis No lie, i think ⁦@michaelheckert⁩ was patient zero. Got the flu a few days after flying thru #LAX #CoronaOutbreak… https://t.co/m5SI87kqQA 3 hours ago