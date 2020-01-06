Global  

The New Mutants - Official "Escape" Trailer

The New Mutants - Official 'Escape' Trailer

The New Mutants - Official "Escape" Trailer

Check out the official "Escape" trailer for the X-Men movie The New Mutants starring Anya Taylor-Joy, Maisie Williams, Charlie Heaton, Henry Zaga, Blu Hunt and Alice Braga!

Release Date: April 3, 2020 The New Mutants is a horror movie in the superhero genre, based on the Marvel Comics team of the same name and distributed by 20th Century Fox.

It was initially developed to be an installment of the X-Men film series.

The film is being directed by Josh Boone from a screenplay by himself and Knate Lee, and stars Anya Taylor-Joy, Maisie Williams, Charlie Heaton, Henry Zaga, Blu Hunt and Alice Braga.

In the film, a group of young mutants held in a secret facility fight to save themselves.
