Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Minnesota Health Officials Make Arrangements To Test For Coronavirus In State

Minnesota Health Officials Make Arrangements To Test For Coronavirus In State

Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Duration: 03:19s - Published < > Embed
Minnesota Health Officials Make Arrangements To Test For Coronavirus In State

Minnesota Health Officials Make Arrangements To Test For Coronavirus In State

There are no cases in Minnesota at this time, but state health officials say they're ready for it, Kate Raddatz reports (3:19).

WCCO 4 News At 5 – March 2, 2020
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Health Officials Get Ready For Arrival Of Coronavirus In Minnesota [Video]Health Officials Get Ready For Arrival Of Coronavirus In Minnesota

Minnesota health officials are urging preparedness, not panic, in response to the Coronavirus, Kate Raddatz reports (2:14). WCCO Mid-Morning - March 2, 2020

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 02:14Published

Two cases of coronavirus in Florida [Video]Two cases of coronavirus in Florida

With two confirmed cases of coronavirus in Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis addressed the health emergency on Monday during a pair of stops across the Sunshine State.llll

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:22Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.