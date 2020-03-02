Global  

Senator Amy Klobuchar Suspends Her Campaign And Endorses Joe Biden

Klobuchar plans to speak at a Biden event in Dallas, Esme Murphy reports (3:23).

WCCO 4 News At 5 – March 2, 2020
Amy Klobuchar ends her presidential bid and will endorse Joe Biden

Amy Klobuchar has ended her Democratic presidential campaign and will endorse rival Joe Biden in an...
Moderate Klobuchar's 'stealth campaign' for U.S. presidency comes to an end

Amy Klobuchar, a U.S. senator from Minnesota whose wit and straightforward Midwestern style won key...
WWAY

WWAY News The Klobuchar campaign confirmed to ABC News that the senator is flying to Dallas to join former Vice President Joe… https://t.co/DO2JTIRdLZ 6 minutes ago

TaTonkaDeb

Deborah Miller RT @JTNReports: Amy is Out: Klobuchar suspends presidential campaign. #jtnreports @MsMann95 https://t.co/NakIYZdEHr 7 minutes ago

1337InfoWarrior

Redpill News “Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) suspended her 2020 presidential campaign Monday morning and announced her support for… https://t.co/7nCwbkFgGl 8 minutes ago

Trujillo699

Trujillo69 RT @USATODAY: Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar suspends her campaign and is expected to endorse former Vice President Joe Biden. https://t.c… 1 hour ago

selberan

Arun Thomas RT @RT_com: Minnesota Senator Amy #Klobuchar has bowed out of presidential race for the Democratic nomination, and will endorse Joe Biden… 1 hour ago


Candidate Amy Klobuchar Drops Out Of Presidential Race [Video]Candidate Amy Klobuchar Drops Out Of Presidential Race

On the eve of Super Tuesday, another Democrat has dropped out of the race, and this could mean good news for Joe Biden. CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:21Published

Super Tuesday Shakeup As Buttigieg, Klobuchar Drop Out Of Race [Video]Super Tuesday Shakeup As Buttigieg, Klobuchar Drop Out Of Race

CBS4's Natalie Brand reports from Washington the details.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:51Published

