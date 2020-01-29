Barbie creates Dina Asher-Smith doll ahead of International Women's Day

Global  

Barbie has created a doll in the likeness of British sprinter Dina Asher-Smith, highlighting her achievements in order to inspire girls ahead of International Women's Day.

Gold medallist Asher-Smith is the fastest British woman in history, world champion, and four-time European champion.
