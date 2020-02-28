Global  

Illinois Governor Urges Calm As New Coronavirus Cases Are Confirmed

CBS 2's Vince Gerasole reports state health officials said the newest confirmed coronavirus cases, a couple in their 70s, are being monitored and the state is investigating who they may have been in contact with.
