Illinois Governor Urges Calm As New Coronavirus Cases Are Confirmed 29 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Duration: 02:57s - Published Illinois Governor Urges Calm As New Coronavirus Cases Are Confirmed CBS 2's Vince Gerasole reports state health officials said the newest confirmed coronavirus cases, a couple in their 70s, are being monitored and the state is investigating who they may have been in contact with.

Recent related news from verified sources Two Illinois coronavirus patients recovered and returned home: governor Illinois has "successfully contained" the new coronavirus to two confirmed cases, with both patients...

