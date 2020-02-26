College Funding

Itawamba community college opens its new academic and student center on its tupelo campus.

It is called the new "front door" for the icc tupelo campus.

The academic and student center is a 15 million dollar project that includes classrooms, financial aid, admissions, and business offices.

There are also computer labs, a cafeteria , bookstore, conference room and other amenities.

The new facility replaces a building that dated back to the 1960s.

"several of the classrooms were not large enough for all the students we had, and we have some additional computer labs we didn't have before, downstairs and upstairs, we just got a fresh new look for icc,it's centrally located between belden and fulton , the tupelo campus, so it's a great asset for icc."

The 50 thousand square foot building will also feature a starbucks inside the bookstore.

district sixteen state representative rickey thompson wants to make sure programs at i-c-c and other campuses get the money they need to operate..

At today's ceremony thompson called adequate funding of community colleges an investment for the entire state.

The first term lawmaker also believes more money will be available for workforce development.

Thompson said there aren't enough teachers for these courses across the state.

"one of the big things we are looking at is workforce development side of it, is where we are trying to get more teachers in classroom for skills that are very much needed, because we know some students will not want to go to college and have an opportunity to fulfill their dreams and that's one of the things we are working on in jackson is to take some restrictions off some things as far as requirements when it comes to classroom teaching different skills."

Representative thompson says lawmakers should know later this week which bills will make it out of committee for consideration in the house.

