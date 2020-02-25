coronavirus masks

Far reaching effects of the coronavirus.

As we have seen...it's impacting worldwide health, the financial markets and business...in some cases...in a good way.

For example, companies that make protective masks can't keep up with demand...as a result there's a shortage and if you do find one...you'll pay a higher price for it.

The coronavirus is new...there's no cure... it's spreading...and it's in the u-s.

"i can understand people's fear because it's something new."

It's the fear of the unknown and people are doing what they can to protect themselves... and many believe wearing a mask will do that.

"they're worried because they can't get the mask."

"the pharmacist at grassroots pharmacy says more people are calling them asking if there are any masks available."

"for several weeks the answer has been no and we can't get them and we don't know when we'll be able to get them in either."

Owner shelley roberts says her primary and secondary wholesaler can't get her anymore masks..

And, she's not alone.

"nobody can get masks and the ones that are able to maybe get some, they're at a high price."

Before you over-pay for a mask or exhaust yourself trying to find one...here's what you need to know....they don't protect you as much as you think, according to the health department.

"if i have a mask on right now, it offers very little protection to protect me from getting sick."

The health department says masks should be used if you're already sick.

"everytime you take a mask you're keeping it from someone else who really needs it and it could be life or death for that person."

"take care in knowing that even if you can't get your hands on the mask, it's because a lot of those resources are being shuffled to frontline healthcare providers."

It's not just a shortage of masks...there has also been a run on cleaning products.

Because of panic buying...supply can't keep up with demand and that's leading to empty store shelves in the cleaning aisle.

