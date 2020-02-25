Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > coronavirus masks

coronavirus masks

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published < > Embed
coronavirus masksgrassroots pharmacy
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

coronavirus masks

Far reaching effects of the coronavirus.

As we have seen...it's impacting worldwide health, the financial markets and business...in some cases...in a good way.

For example, companies that make protective masks can't keep up with demand...as a result there's a shortage and if you do find one...you'll pay a higher price for it.

Abc 36's alexus larson has important information you need to know that could save you time, money and peace of mind... that's tonight's top story at 6.

The coronavirus is new...there's no cure... it's spreading...and it's in the u-s.

"i can understand people's fear because it's something new."

It's the fear of the unknown and people are doing what they can to protect themselves... and many believe wearing a mask will do that.

"they're worried because they can't get the mask."

"the pharmacist at grassroots pharmacy says more people are calling them asking if there are any masks available."

"for several weeks the answer has been no and we can't get them and we don't know when we'll be able to get them in either."

Owner shelley roberts says her primary and secondary wholesaler can't get her anymore masks..

And, she's not alone.

"nobody can get masks and the ones that are able to maybe get some, they're at a high price."

Before you over-pay for a mask or exhaust yourself trying to find one...here's what you need to know....they don't protect you as much as you think, according to the health department.

"if i have a mask on right now, it offers very little protection to protect me from getting sick."

The health department says masks should be used if you're already sick.

"everytime you take a mask you're keeping it from someone else who really needs it and it could be life or death for that person."

"take care in knowing that even if you can't get your hands on the mask, it's because a lot of those resources are being shuffled to frontline healthcare providers."

Reporting in lexington, alexus larson, abc36 news.

It's not just a shortage of masks...there has also been a run on cleaning products.

Because of panic buying...supply can't keep up with demand and that's leading to empty store shelves in the cleaning aisle.

A michigan man



Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus: Do face masks work? And other questions answered

The BBC's Fergus Walsh and expert Sian Griffiths answer your questions about the virus outbreak.
BBC News - Published Also reported by •Independent


Italy probes "insane" prices for coronavirus masks, sanitizers

Italian authorities have opened a probe into skyrocketing online prices for hygienic masks and...
Reuters India - Published Also reported by •NYTimes.comJerusalem Post



You Might Like


Tweets about this

JaM99percent

Tajinder 🌸 RT @dralisonj: Dear @MattHancock what are you doing to protect GPs from coronavirus outbreak? Currently we have 2 masks for the whole surge… 3 seconds ago

storksusan

Susan Morgan RT @Surgeon_General: Seriously people- STOP BUYING MASKS! They are NOT effective in preventing general public from catching #Coronavirus… 5 seconds ago

2ndchorus

sc🌸 RT @CGTNOfficial: #JackMa Foundation and Alibaba Foundation have donated one million face masks to #Japan to help with #coronavirus contain… 12 seconds ago

FahySandra

Sandra Fahy RT @NKMESSENGER: Former NK soldiers “The most vulnerable place to coronavirus in North #Korea is the military. No masks and enough drugs. T… 15 seconds ago

loudluthrn

Lou the Lutheran Surgeon general urges Americans to 'stop buying masks' for coronavirus. He warned that if health care providers can… https://t.co/KCs8UW1OBa 23 seconds ago

delilane

Deli Lane RT @Toonces_Resists: Coronavirus Tips: 1. Don't bother with the masks. They won't prevent you from contracting the virus. 2. Avoid touchi… 24 seconds ago

cheekmates

cindy RT @jjonqins: Chanyeol, Junmyeon, Jongin donated 50 million won and Yixing donated 20 million won to Hope Bridge to help those affected of… 26 seconds ago

MsParkertheDiag

Melanie Parker RT @KHOUmelissa: STILL NO CONFIRMED CASES OF THE NOVEL CORONAVIRUS IN HARRIS CO. @LinaHidalgoTX says: 1) avoid travel to countries with… 30 seconds ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus concerns impact Wabash Valley as stores start selling out of masks, hand sanitizer [Video]Coronavirus concerns impact Wabash Valley as stores start selling out of masks, hand sanitizer

Coronavirus concerns impact Wabash Valley as stores start selling out of masks, hand sanitizer

Credit: WTHIPublished

Reporter Update: Putting Together A Kit To Prepare For Possible COVID-19 Outbreak [Video]Reporter Update: Putting Together A Kit To Prepare For Possible COVID-19 Outbreak

How do you put together a kit to prepare for a possible coronavirus outbreak? Some items like hand sanitizer and masks are hard to find; KDKA's John Shumway reports.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 01:05Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.