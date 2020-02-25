Rahm Emanuel Defends Record In New Book 1 day ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Duration: 02:34s - Published Rahm Emanuel Defends Record In New Book The former mayor's book, 'The Nation City,' is part memoir, part public policy manual, and a defense of his controversial time in office. CBS 2's Jim Williams reports.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this