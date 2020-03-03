Doctors answer viewers questions about coronavirus.

Global  

People living in Fort Myers asked Fox 4 questions about coronavirus.

So, we took their concerns directly to doctors for answers.
DURING AN EXTRAORDINARY EVENTLIKE A NATURAL DISASTER OR ARMEDCONFLICT.WE KNOW YOU MIGHT HAVE PLENTY OFQUESTIONS ABOUT THE CORONAVIRUS.AND FOX FOUR IS IN YOURCORNER...SO WE’RE TAKING YOUR QUESTIONSTO HEALTH PROFESSIONALS.FOX 4’S RACHEL LOYD’S IS LIVE ATLEE HEALTH GETTING ANSWERS TOSOME OF THE QUESTIONS WE’VE BEENGETTING YOU FROM YOU ONFACEBOOK...WE’VE BEEN TALKING TO PEOPLE ALLDAY ABOUT THIS.

WE’VE BEEN ONFACEBOOK LIVEAND LISTENING TOVIEWERS IN FORT MYERS.

HERE’SSOME QUESTIONS THEY WANTED ADOCTOR TO ANSWER.(:11 - :19)(:30 - :36)(:42 - :48)Besides the hand washing, andkeeping everything clean, whatelse would he recommend?DOCTOR BRUCE LIPSHUTZ WITHMILLENNIUM PHYSICIAN GROUPANSWERED THAT QUESTION FORTHURSDAY.It’s the same basic infectionfighting skills that you wouldneed to do.

Wash your hands.Stay away from sick people.

Stayaway from people with a fever.Things of that sort.EARLIER TODAY THE FLORIDA DEPTOF HEALTH CONFIRMED TWO CASES INFLORIDAONE IN HILLSBOROUGHCOUNTY, AND ONE IN MANATEECOUNTY.THAT CONCERNS JUNE GRIFFENHAGEN.It sounds like it’s so similarto the flu, that I could seemaking a mistake with that.What concerns me is thatsomeone’s carrying it, and notrealizing that it’s thecoronavirus.DR. ALEX DANESHMAND WITH LEEHEALTH HAS TIPS FOR THOSE WHODEVELOP RESPIRATORY ILLNESSES.Try to self-quarantine yourself.As long as it’s mild, and you’refeeling okay, and you’readvancing well in your health, Ithink that should be sufficientenough.HE RECOMMENDS SEEING A DOCTOR ORHEALTHCARE PROVIDER IF THINGSGET WORSE.HE URGES THAT YOU WEAR A MASK"IF" YOU HAVE A FEVER, COUGH OROTHER SYMPTOMS ASSOCIATED WITHCORONAVIRUS.SO MARY SAYS SHE’LL CARRY A MASKWITH HER ON HER FLIGHT NEXTWEEK.<In case somebody is coughingaround me.

Because, if theydon’t have a mask, I’ll hand itto them.

(Laughs)AND DR. LIPSHUTZ EMPHASIZED IFYOU HAVE NO SYMPTOMSNO NEED FORTHE MASKWell, you wouldn’t wear a masknow, like when you work in anewsroom.

There’s no reason to.If in the midst of a pandemic,and there’s 50 cases ofcoronavirus in Fort Myers, thenthat might be a different issue.AND IF YOU HAVE MOREQUESTIONSYOU CAN EMAIL THEM TONEWS AT FOX FOUR NOW DO




