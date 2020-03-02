CTA Subway Police Shooting Is Problematic, Experts Say

CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey talked with two experts about the shooting of Ariel Roman by police in the Grand Avenue Red Line station.



Recent related videos from verified sources Use-Of-Force Experts Review Controversial Police Shooting The experts say the shooting of Ariel Roman by police at the Grand Avenue Red Line stop was problematic. CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey reports. Credit: CBS 2 Chicago Duration: 02:09Published 1 hour ago Charges Dropped For Man Shot By Police In CTA Red Line Station CBS 2's Mike Puccinelli talked with Legal Analyst Irv Miller for some insight on the decision. Credit: CBS 2 Chicago Duration: 02:27Published 20 hours ago