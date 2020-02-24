Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Bernie Sanders > Trump says U.S. Democratic race is 'rigged against Bernie'

Trump says U.S. Democratic race is 'rigged against Bernie'

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 00:50s - Published < > Embed
Trump says U.S. Democratic race is 'rigged against Bernie'

Trump says U.S. Democratic race is 'rigged against Bernie'

Before heading to a North Carolina rally Monday, U.S. President Donald Trump told reporters that the Democratic race for the presidential nomination is being rigged against Senator Bernie Sanders.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Trump says U.S. Democratic race is 'rigged against Bernie'

Trump said, "No, I think it's rigged against Bernie.

But I think he'll pull it through.

It was rigged against me four years ago and I pulled it through.

I think it's rigged against Bernie.

You see what's happening with Klobuchar.

I heard just something happened there." Five candidates remain in the running for the nomination to take on Republican President Donald Trump in November's election, down from more than 20 earlier in the campaign.

Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg and former Vice President Joe Biden have emerged as the main contenders for the votes of moderate Democrats, while Sanders is the progressive front-runner nationally, eclipsing Senator Elizabeth Warren.



Recent related news from verified sources

Rahm Emanuel: Bernie Sanders needs moderate voters to beat Trump

Former President Obama’s Chief of Staff Rahm Emanuel says Senator Bernie Sanders is stoppable...
CBS News - Published

‘Bernie or brokered’: Democratic race at critical crossroads

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The Democrats’ 2020 primary season enters a critical four-day stretch that...
Seattle Times - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

MetcalfeMegan

Megan #TulsiOrBust Metcalfe 🌺 RT @DavidSpuria: ‘NO NOMINATION, AGAIN’: Trump says Buttigieg’s dropping out of Democratic race is plot to ‘take Sanders out of play’ — RT… 18 minutes ago

freelancerjourn

freelancejournalist RT @zachjourno: TRUMP: "It's rigged against Bernie, there's no question about it." Leaving the White House, Trump says he believes the De… 23 minutes ago

Kegan05

DUMP TRUMP #LIAR #Trump Says #Democrats Rigged Primary #Against #Bernie https://t.co/mBFgew6Uo7 "Trump asserted that the De… https://t.co/rtfSdr6LlF 2 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Trump: 'They Are Staging A Coup Against Bernie' Sanders [Video]Trump: 'They Are Staging A Coup Against Bernie' Sanders

President Trump tweeted about Bernie Sanders.

Credit: Geo Beats     Duration: 00:32Published

Sen. Klobuchar Drops Out Of Democratic Presidential Race, Endorses Biden [Video]Sen. Klobuchar Drops Out Of Democratic Presidential Race, Endorses Biden

Natalie Brand reports on latest campaign developments one day before Super Tuesday (3-2-2020)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:25Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.