Amy Klobuchar Drops Out Of Presidential Race Hours Before Campaign Appearance In Denver

Amy Klobuchar Drops Out Of Presidential Race Hours Before Campaign Appearance In Denver

Amy Klobuchar Drops Out Of Presidential Race Hours Before Campaign Appearance In Denver

Democratic presidential candidate Amy Klobuchar has dropped out of the race the day before Super Tuesday.

The announcement comes just a few hours before she was set to campaign in Denver.
