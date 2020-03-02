Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Two confirmed cases of Coronavirus in FL

Two confirmed cases of Coronavirus in FL

Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Duration: 01:00s - Published < > Embed
Two confirmed cases of Coronavirus in FL

Two confirmed cases of Coronavirus in FL

Gov.

Desantis declared a public health emergency following two people testing positive for Coronavirus.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Governor reveals more details about Florida coronavirus cases as Tampa Bay officials continue monitoring

Tampa is on high alert as two suspected cases of coronavirus have been detected in the seven-county...
bizjournals - Published

Portugal registers first two cases of coronavirus: SIC television

Portugal registered its first two cases of the new coronavirus on Monday, SIC television channel...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •Reuters IndiaMENAFN.comTiverton Mid Devon Gazette



You Might Like


Tweets about this

kr3at

Alexander Higgins - Coronavirus Updates USA reports 1 new case bringing total confirmed cases there to 100 and 6 total deaths, with 25 new cases and 5 new… https://t.co/eZ5jZZkwT0 3 seconds ago

abc7newsbayarea

ABC7 News “While we still have no confirmed cases here in San Francisco at this time, we must be ready because we know it’s c… https://t.co/zPEBQvav7e 5 seconds ago

SaraRose2480

Sara 🧷🏳️‍🌈🌎☮️💜 RT @Rover829: Reuters: ICELAND HEALTH AUTHORITY SAYS FIRST THREE CASES OF CORONAVIRUS CONFIRMED OVER THE WEEKEND; ALL THREE HAD RETURNED FR… 10 seconds ago

ContagionTrack

Contagion Tracker RT @Chronolxgical: #BREAKING France now at 178 confirmed #coronavirus cases their ages are from 1-92.. #Covid_19 17 seconds ago

2010Erinbrooke

ErinBrooke RT @CNN: The Life Care Center in Kirkland, Washington, said it has canceled all visits to the facility by family, vendors and volunteers as… 18 seconds ago

johnston_kelly

Kelly D Johnston RT @BowenXiao_: #BREAKING: King County, Washington just announced 4 additional confirmed cases of coronavirus and 3 new deaths -- bringin… 22 seconds ago

Plaid_Italy

Plaid Italy The Civil Protection Agency said the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Italy have jumped 2,036 from th… https://t.co/0meXoN1mIg 26 seconds ago

PaulStewartII

Paul Stewart So far, there have been more than 100 confirmed cases across the United States. Six people have died from the illne… https://t.co/txLFOHHkSK 31 seconds ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Dr. Schaffner on coronavirus: 'There’s nothing to panic about' [Video]Dr. Schaffner on coronavirus: 'There’s nothing to panic about'

More deaths from coronavirus were reported around the country on Monday, but still, there have been no cases reported in Nashville to this point, and experts said there's no need to worry until an..

Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville     Duration: 02:30Published

Diner Stocks Up On Supplies Due To Coronavirus [Video]Diner Stocks Up On Supplies Due To Coronavirus

There are now around 100 cases of the coronavirus in the US still and a local diner is taking measures to deal with a supply shortage as a result.

Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, ALPublished

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.