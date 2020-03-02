Global  

James Lipton Dies at 93, The New 'Bachelorette' Revealed & Judge Judy to End After 25 Seasons | THR News

James Lipton, creator and host of 'Inside the Actors Studio,' dies at age 93, the shocking next star of 'The Bachelorette' is revealed and 'Judge Judy' is coming to an end.
‘Judge Judy’ to end after 25 seasons [Video]‘Judge Judy’ to end after 25 seasons

Host Judy Sheindlin appeared on ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’ where she announced that the show’s 2020-21 season will be its last.

'Inside The Actors Studio' Host James Lipton Dead At 93 [Video]'Inside The Actors Studio' Host James Lipton Dead At 93

James Lipton, the longtime former host of "Inside The Actor's Studio" has died at his Manhattan home at the age of 93. CBS2's Christina Fan reports.

