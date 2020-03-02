James Lipton Dies at 93, The New 'Bachelorette' Revealed & Judge Judy to End After 25 Seasons | THR News 9 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: THR News - Duration: 04:11s - Published James Lipton Dies at 93, The New 'Bachelorette' Revealed & Judge Judy to End After 25 Seasons | THR News James Lipton, creator and host of 'Inside the Actors Studio,' dies at age 93, the shocking next star of 'The Bachelorette' is revealed and 'Judge Judy' is coming to an end.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this Julie 🇨🇦 🇺🇸 RT @THRtv: James Lipton Dies at 93, The New 'Bachelorette' Revealed & Judge Judy to End After 25 Seasons | THR News https://t.co/1tYkDIRPaG… 8 hours ago THR TV News James Lipton Dies at 93, The New 'Bachelorette' Revealed & Judge Judy to End After 25 Seasons | THR News… https://t.co/hDdzYC6c9r 9 hours ago