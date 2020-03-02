Jackie Lacey Apologizes After Husband Points Gun At Black Lives Matter Protesters At Their Home 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Duration: 03:13s - Published Jackie Lacey Apologizes After Husband Points Gun At Black Lives Matter Protesters At Their Home Black Lives Matter protesters say the husband of Los Angeles District Attorney Jackie Lacey pointed a gun at them as they tried to get her to come outside to have a community meeting with them Monday morning.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this The Tornado News Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey apologizes after her husband points gun at #BlackLivesMatter prot… https://t.co/aAFn5eBTdB 29 minutes ago Greg Pollowitz RT @anblanx: Los Angeles District Attorney Jackie Lacey apologizes after husband pulls gun on protesters who showed up at her home early Mo… 1 hour ago Luis Rosales Jackie Lacey apologizes after her husband aims gun at Black Lives Matter protesters outside Granada Hills home |… https://t.co/iwbbTdcG6H 1 hour ago Rosendo Macias LA County DA Jackie Lacey apologizes after her husband aims gun at Black Lives Matter protesters outside Granada Hi… https://t.co/Wwb7M3TTfD 2 hours ago KSEE24 News Tensions between Los Angeles County DA Jackie Lacey and Black Lives Matter heightened after the prosecutor’s husban… https://t.co/kWkveG2pxb 2 hours ago Rtnewsjunkie RT @ABC7: LA County DA Jackie Lacey apologizes after her husband aims gun at Black Lives Matter protesters outside Granada Hills home https… 2 hours ago Andrew Blankstein Los Angeles District Attorney Jackie Lacey apologizes after husband pulls gun on protesters who showed up at her ho… https://t.co/8DJEHXiQie 2 hours ago biglove LA County DA Jackie Lacey apologizes after her husband aims gun at Black Lives Matter protesters outside Granada Hi… https://t.co/fus03s0uZg 3 hours ago