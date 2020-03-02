Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Jackie Lacey Apologizes After Husband Points Gun At Black Lives Matter Protesters At Their Home

Jackie Lacey Apologizes After Husband Points Gun At Black Lives Matter Protesters At Their Home

Video Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Duration: 03:13s - Published < > Embed
Jackie Lacey Apologizes After Husband Points Gun At Black Lives Matter Protesters At Their Home

Jackie Lacey Apologizes After Husband Points Gun At Black Lives Matter Protesters At Their Home

Black Lives Matter protesters say the husband of Los Angeles District Attorney Jackie Lacey pointed a gun at them as they tried to get her to come outside to have a community meeting with them Monday morning.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Husband of Los Angeles DA points gun at Black Lives Matter protesters

The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating a tense confrontation at the home of Los Angeles...
CBS News - Published Also reported by •IndependentFOXNews.comMediaiteReuters


Protesters say LA DA’s husband pointed gun at them

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Black Lives Matter protesters say the husband of the Los Angeles County district...
Seattle Times - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

TheTornadoNews

The Tornado News Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey apologizes after her husband points gun at #BlackLivesMatter prot… https://t.co/aAFn5eBTdB 29 minutes ago

GPollowitz

Greg Pollowitz RT @anblanx: Los Angeles District Attorney Jackie Lacey apologizes after husband pulls gun on protesters who showed up at her home early Mo… 1 hour ago

2536luis

Luis Rosales Jackie Lacey apologizes after her husband aims gun at Black Lives Matter protesters outside Granada Hills home |… https://t.co/iwbbTdcG6H 1 hour ago

RosendoMacias1

Rosendo Macias LA County DA Jackie Lacey apologizes after her husband aims gun at Black Lives Matter protesters outside Granada Hi… https://t.co/Wwb7M3TTfD 2 hours ago

KSEE24

KSEE24 News Tensions between Los Angeles County DA Jackie Lacey and Black Lives Matter heightened after the prosecutor’s husban… https://t.co/kWkveG2pxb 2 hours ago

rtnewsjunkie

Rtnewsjunkie RT @ABC7: LA County DA Jackie Lacey apologizes after her husband aims gun at Black Lives Matter protesters outside Granada Hills home https… 2 hours ago

anblanx

Andrew Blankstein Los Angeles District Attorney Jackie Lacey apologizes after husband pulls gun on protesters who showed up at her ho… https://t.co/8DJEHXiQie 2 hours ago

bigdaddybiglove

biglove LA County DA Jackie Lacey apologizes after her husband aims gun at Black Lives Matter protesters outside Granada Hi… https://t.co/fus03s0uZg 3 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

LIVE: Jackie Lacey Addresses Morning Protest [Video]LIVE: Jackie Lacey Addresses Morning Protest

Jackie Lacey addressed the Black Lives Matter protest that took place at her home.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 11:10Published

Gun Pointed At Black Lives Matter Protesters Visiting LA DA Jackie Lacey's Home [Video]Gun Pointed At Black Lives Matter Protesters Visiting LA DA Jackie Lacey's Home

Protesters who rang the doorbell to ask Lacey to come outside were greeted by a man with a gun. Jake Reiner reports.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 02:36Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.