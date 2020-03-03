Global  

Roban herramientas del Cetro de Recreación de Paradise

Video Credit: KHSL
Roban herramientas del Cetro de Recreación de Paradise

Roban herramientas del Cetro de Recreación de Paradise

La Policía de Paradise está buscando al responsable de robarse miles de dólares en herramientas del Centro de Recreación.
Roban herramientas del Cetro de Recreación de Paradise

La poliía de paradise pide la ayuda del úblico para encontrar equipo que fue robado del distrito de parques y recreacón.

Los oficiales dicen que alguien robo la bodega de mantenimiento el ábado en la noche y se llevaron herramientas incluyendo herbicidas, una sierra de cadena, lavadora a presón y otras herramientas eéctricas inaámbricas.

Las herramientas estan valuadas en tres mil ólares.

Si sabe algo llame a




