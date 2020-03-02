Global  

Buttigieg To Endorse Biden At Rally Ahead Of Super Tuesday





Pete Buttigieg is poised to endorse former Vice President Joe Biden at a campaign rally in Dallas later Monday, according to multiple people familiar with the plans.
Klobuchar, Buttigieg to back Biden at rally in Super Tuesday state of Texas

Former Vice President Joe Biden's Democratic presidential bid picked up steam on Monday as he was set...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •CBS 2CTV NewsBelfast Telegraph


Bernie Sanders still national frontrunner ahead of Super Tuesday

Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar both drop out of the presidential race and will endorse Joe Biden....
CBS News - Published


3 candidates drop out days before Colorado's Democratic primary with 1 million votes already cast [Video]3 candidates drop out days before Colorado's Democratic primary with 1 million votes already cast

Colorado’s Democratic and Republican primaries will take place Tuesday, and some Democratic primary voters might be wondering what to do if they’ve voted for one of the three candidates who have..

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 03:33Published

Joe Biden Supporters Line Up For Rally At Gilley's [Video]Joe Biden Supporters Line Up For Rally At Gilley's

After winning the South Caroline primary, the Biden campaign reported back-to-back days of $5 million fundraising hauls, by far the best 48-hour stretch of his campaign.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 02:14Published

