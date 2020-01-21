London shoppers cleared out of hand-sanitizer as Coronavirus scare heightens

Shoppers in Central London buy up stocks of hand-sanitiser gels and anti-bacterial products such as wipes as the number of UK Coronavirus cases increases to 39 on Monday (March 1).

Shelves were empty in High Street chemists, with some stock available online in a limited quantity.

Health officials recommend frequent hand washing with soap and warm water and if not possible, the use of hand sanitisers with a high alcohol content to prevent infection and spread of the virus.