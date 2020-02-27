Read Across America

America day.

This morning, some members of the news 12 team read to students at spring creek elementary.

This was a third grade class.

There were lots of books to chose from, including ones by doctor seuss.

Librarians say this gets kids interested in reading.

Students dressed up in doctor seuss hats.

Some even checked out books after the event.

Organizers say students take lessons away from the stories.

Dr. seuss and other authors, sometimes they have meaning in their text.

The kids really don't realize that until you present it to them and then they are like, 'oh yeah, that is what that means.'

Around 20 people from the community volunteered to read at spring creek elementary today.