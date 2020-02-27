Global  

'My little boy is not coming home': Stepmother arrested, accused of murdering 11-year-old Gannon Stauch

'My little boy is not coming home': Stepmother arrested, accused of murdering 11-year-old Gannon Stauch

'My little boy is not coming home': Stepmother arrested, accused of murdering 11-year-old Gannon Stauch

Gannon Stauch’s stepmother, Letecia Stauch, has been arrested in connection to the case of the missing 11-year-old Colorado Springs boy, according to Cynthia Coffman, a spokesperson for the family.
Gannon Stauch case: Thousands want to create “Gannon’s Law,” but experts see problems

Authorities searching for missing 11-year-old Gannon Stauch returned to the family’s home in...
Denver Post - Published


Recent related videos from verified sources

Letecia Stauch Arrested On Murder Charges In Gannon Stauch Disappearance Case [Video]Letecia Stauch Arrested On Murder Charges In Gannon Stauch Disappearance Case

Gannon Stauch's stepmother Letecia "Tecia" Stauch has been arrested for murder. It's been nearly five weeks since Gannon was reported missing.

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 03:36Published

Full news conference: Gannon Stauch's stepmother arrested in murder charge in boy's disappearance [Video]Full news conference: Gannon Stauch's stepmother arrested in murder charge in boy's disappearance

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office held a news conference to announce that Letecia Stauch, the stepmother of Gannon Stauch, had been arrested in South Carolina on a murder charge in connection with..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 18:02Published

