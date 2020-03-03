Family wants answers after Huntsville home intentionally set on fire

Tonight- a family in huntsville is concerned after a home that's been in their family for nearly 50 years was set on fire.

Huntsville fire and rescue - along with police - said it's one of the 12 fires they're investigating in the northwoods neighborhood.

Waay 31's sydney martin learned - investigators are working to track down leads - but people in the neighborhood are not cooperating.

Yvonne barbour, grew up in area "there is no way all these homes up and down the street throughout the community whether they are vacant and somebody is living in them they should be blazing like this.

" mike sledge, grew up in area,"i cut the grass.

You name it.

I did it right here.

And for someone to come in and and take your memories it's horrible."

Amily that grew up in the home on popular avenue that was set on fire told me it's upsetting that a home that has been in their family for decades is now in need of major repairs.

Huntsville fire and rescue said it's investigating last week's fire as arson.

Mike sledge told me part of he house was previously burned but it didn't do damage like the latest fire.

Mike sledge, grew up in area, "now it's more than just the vinyl on the back of the house it's more than just the backside of the house is almost a loss."

Syd, "caution tape set up by firefighters still surrounds this house... and on the outside you can see the melted shutters and charred front yard..but the family tells me people in the neighborhood are going past this tape."

Mike sledge, grew up in area,"there were 4 people inside the fire do not cross line when i came yesterday."

Sledge's cousin told me she has noticed illegal activity going on in the community... "yvonne barbour, grew up in area no one is willing to step up and do what needs to be done because it's like okay, it's an infestation of what drugs, alcohol."

Police told me they believe people in the neighborhood know more than they're telling investigators and it's making it hard for them to figure out who set not one, but 12 fires in the neighborhood since september.

Mike sledge, grew up in area, "the community has to stand up for the community."

"if you're not willing to be a part of the solution you are part of the problem."

In huntsville sm waay 31 news.

Investigators say the 12 fires include two houses in the neighborhood which were set on fire 6 times in the past few months along with a dumpster and a car which were also intentionally set on fire.

If you have any information you are asked to contact huntsville police or the huntsville