Transportation companies respond to Coronavirus spread in U.S.

Aren't going to change anything.

Starting today alaska airlines will be enhancing aircraft cleaning between fights -- this is in adition to the regular cleanings between flights.

Flight attendants may wear gloves during beverage service.

They will stop refilling single use beverage cups.

They are suspending warm towel service in first class and will re-evaluate this again in two weeks.

They are stopping onboard recycling for two weeks.

They are also encouraging guests to travel with hand sanitizer or anti-bacterial wipes to clean armrests and tray tables.

Alaska is giving hand sanitizer to all airports to place in their offices, crew areas, break rooms, lounges, ticket counters and gates.

They are also pausing the use of fingerprint biometric scan in their lounges.

Delta airlines say they are adding additional sanitation and disinfectant procedures to u-s bound flights from asia and will continue with their cleanliness standards, which includes using disinfectant on all flights.

American airlines has suspended all flights to and from milan, italy, new york and miami.

They will be refunding tickets and are not charging a change fee on flights ticketed by march 16.

I also reached out to allegiant airlines -- and they issued a statement saying in part -quote- "allegiant is a domestic carrier serving only us cities, so our service has not been impacted by the coronavirus.

We are in constant contact with the centers for disease control, the us department of homeland security / tsa and the department of transportation, and to date they have made no recommendations for domestic airlines to