'Sense Of Betrayal': Sheriff Villanueva Says 8 Deputies Involved In Sharing Of Kobe Bryant Crash Photos

'Sense Of Betrayal': Sheriff Villanueva Says 8 Deputies Involved In Sharing Of Kobe Bryant Crash Photos

'Sense Of Betrayal': Sheriff Villanueva Says 8 Deputies Involved In Sharing Of Kobe Bryant Crash Photos

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said Monday that eight deputies were involved in the sharing of graphic photos of the helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant and eight others.
