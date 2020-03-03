Tehama County school district wants more school security

School district wants to upgrade student safety.

Reporter karen alvarez shows us what's in the works.

Los molinos unified school district says students is it's priority.

Vo: tomorrow, the tehama county board of supervisors will decide whether the los molinos unified school district and sherriff should team up to provide more security on campus.

If so, they'll apply for a grant to hire a school resource officer.

Action news now spoke to a woman who graduated from schools within the district-she says a school resource officer would benefit the district.

Sot: snively says she thinks children would feel safer knowing that there resource officer on campus.

Sot: vo: the sherriff department would get more than 200- thousand dollars to fund this new service.

# the tehama county supervisors will discuss the potential grant funding at tomorrow's meeting in red bluff.#