Officials prepare for COVID 19 emergency

Dr. patrick luedtke told me that in his opinion... the virus is probably already here.

It just hasn't shown its ugly face yet.

He also said that we are fortunate to have the testing available in our state to confirm coronavirus -- but he said all the cases that oregon has confirmed will be labeled presumed positive until they can be tested by the centers for disease control in atlanta georgia 18:01:23:04 we may have had a mild or asymptomatic case pass through lane county or come back from somewhere and is now here and theye cured of their condition but they had it for a time he said this is a virus like thousands of others and while as many as 70 perfect of people*could be at risk of contracting the virus enough or asymptomatic to the point that he sees at*most that a few hundred people would need to be hospitalized for covid 19 in lane county coming up on kezi 9 news at 5 i'll be at mckenzie willamette medical center in springfield where i spike with an infectious disease specialist about how seriously they're taking this virus and about some elements of this which hes saying might be an overreaction.

