Officials prepare for COVID 19 emergency

There are three classifications of novel coronavirus; confirmed, presumptive, and suspected, but they also said its a virus like thousands of others and can be mild or even asymptomatic to the point that you don't even know you have it - and it just goes away on its own
-- officials at lane county public health held a press conference this afternoon where they briefed us on*how their approach has shifted now that the coronavirus has entered*our state.

For more information, we go live to kezi 9 news reporter emma jerome who is at the public health building in downtown eugene.

Emma... you asked when officials expect the virus to hit lane county... right?

Yeah... and i got a scary answer.

Dr. patrick luedtke told me that in his opinion... the virus is probably already here.

It just hasn't shown its ugly face yet.

He also said that we are fortunate to have the testing available in our state to confirm coronavirus -- but he said all the cases that oregon has confirmed will be labeled presumed positive until they can be tested by the centers for disease control in atlanta georgia 18:01:23:04 we may have had a mild or asymptomatic case pass through lane county or come back from somewhere and is now here and theye cured of their condition but they had it for a time he said this is a virus like thousands of others and while as many as 70 perfect of people*could be at risk of contracting the virus enough or asymptomatic to the point that he sees at*most that a few hundred people would need to be hospitalized for covid 19 in lane county coming up on kezi 9 news at 5 i'll be at mckenzie willamette medical center in springfield where i spike with an infectious disease specialist about how seriously they're taking this virus and about some elements of this which hes saying might be an overreaction.

Reporting live in eugene emma jerome kezi 9



Election Experts Say Coronavirus Outbreak Could Threaten US Elections [Video]Election Experts Say Coronavirus Outbreak Could Threaten US Elections

Newsy spoke with several chief election officials who say they're taking the threat seriously but have yet to make emergency plans for November.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 03:03Published

Texas Mayor Declares Emergency Over Coronavirus [Video]Texas Mayor Declares Emergency Over Coronavirus

San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg has declared a health emergency for his city. This is in a bid to address those in a federal coronavirus quarantine at a nearby air force base. The declaration would..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:35Published

