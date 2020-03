Eyewitness News Speaks With Tow Truck Driver Who Tried To Intervene During Stolen Ambulance Chase

ONE GOOD SAMARITAN TRIED TOHELP THE POLICE WITH HIS TRUCK.GOOD EVENING, EVERYONE.

I'M UKEEWASHINGTON.AND I AM JESSICA KARTALIJA.HEARING FROM THE WITH UN.KIMBERLY DAVIS IN THENORTHEAST WITH THAT PART OF OURSTORY TONIGHT KIMBERLY.UKEE AND JESS THAT TOW TRUCKOWNER TELLS ME HE JUST WANTED TOSTEP IN TO HELP.FROM HIS VANTAGE POINT HE COULDSEE A LOT OF CHILDREN AND OTHERPEDESTRIANS ON THE ROAD IN THEMIDDLE OF A POLICE CHASE.WE HAVE A MALE POSSIBLY SHUTRUNNING INTO THE RESCUE UNIT.IT WAS A CHAOTIC SCENE INNORTHEAST PHILADELPHIA FRIDAYNIGHT.42-YEAR-OLD MARK GIWEROWSKI ISNOW FACING SERIOUS CHARGES AFTERPOLICE SAY HE STOLE AN AMBULANCEAROUND LED THEM ON A 90 MINUTECHASE.TOW TRUCK DRIVER RESPONDINGTO THE CALL WHEN HAPPENED INFRONT OF HIM.STRUCK VEHICLES AND SENT ACOUPLE PEOPLE TO THE HOSPITAL.OWNER OF GREATER PHILADELPHIATOWING COMPANY.MONDAY NIGHT HE EXPLAINED TO"EYEWITNESS NEWS" WHY HEINTERVENED WITH THE CHASE.KIND OF PERSONAL FOR ME.GRANDMOTHER IS A POLICE OFFICERAND I HAVE A COUPLE FAMILYMEMBERS AS WELL THAT ARE POLICEOFFICERS.I WOULDN'T WANT THEM IN LINE OFDUTY BEING INJURED BY SOMEBODYEITHER ON DRUGS OR ANYTHING LIKETHAT.HILTON TELLS US HE GOT A GOODLOOK AT SUSPECT DURING THEORDEAL.I GOT NEXT TO HIM HE WASSCREAMING AT ME YELLINGSOMETHING.HE WAS ON SOMETHING.FOAMING AT THE MOUTH.HE WAS ABLE TO SLOW THESUSPECT DOWN BUT HIS DEED CAMEAT A COST.SUSPECT HIT HILTON CAUSING HIMTO SPEED OUT.HIT RIGHT TIRE LEFT TIRE HITRAID DATER AND SPUN OUT.NOTHING I COULD DO.BACKED OFF AND LET POLICE GOAHEAD AND TAKE OVER.GIWEROWSKI FACES A SLEW OFCHARGES INCLUDING ROBBERY ANDCARJACKING.