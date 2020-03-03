Crime wave hits the Coast

Today's fatal shooting in bilox- makes number six on the growing- homicide list in harrison - county.

- - - - news 25's victoria bailey gives- us a recap on recent crime- wave hitting the coast.

- - over the last week a crime- wave washed over the coast- hitting harrison county the - hardest.- six gulf coast residents in - seven days have been the victim- of gun violence.- monday february 24th a biloxi - family lost 16 year old madison- - - - harris after her family says- they discovered on a doorbell - home- security video, the suspects- leaving the harris's- grandparents home following an- alleged robbery-- - - - turned-murder.- the community held a vigil at - the biloxi lighthouse to honor- - - - madison's memory on tuesday.

In- long beach, wednesday february- 26th, after what law- enforcement says was a fight- - - - between 33 year old brandon - bodie and 61 year old kenneth - sellier,- shots rang out at 1 a-m.

Bodie- was pronounced dead at the- scene and sellier is being- charged with one count of - manslaughter.

- satruday february 29th in bilox- around 11:52 am police- responded to a scene near 200 - nixon street where they - found a boy under the age of 18- suffering from a gunshot- wound.- he later died of his injuries.- the investigation revealed the- victim and 15 year old bennie - hiep lu were playing with a gun- - - - when lu pulled the trigger, - believing the gun to be - unloaded.

- next, in gulfport sunday mornin- a man was taken to a bay st.- louis - hospital with multiple gunshot- - - - wounds.

Identified later as - 30-year-old lamar henry, who- died after arrival at the - hospital.

- also in biloxi, 43-year old - michael edward reis reez- flagged down biloxi police- officers near porter avenue - and beach boulevard to tell the- he wanted to turn - himself in after allegedly- murdering his wife.

- police went to their residence- on popps ferry road and found - 40-year-old jennifer reis dead- - - - inside the home.

And the latest- fatality happening monday march- 2nd where 33 year old devan - de-vawn - williams of gulfport was shot - and later died at the - hospital.

- if you have information on any- of these cases, you are - urged to contact law enforcemen- or mississippi coast- crime stoppers.

- cg: crime stoppers tip line - 877-787-5898- remember they don't want you're- name just the information.-