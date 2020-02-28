New York's Plastic Bag Ban Takes Effect 55 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:59s - Published New York's Plastic Bag Ban Takes Effect On Sunday, New York's "Bag Waste Reduction Law" went into effect statewide in an effort to eliminate the use of single-use plastic bags in stores.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Plastic bag ban now in effect across New York state The plastic bag ban is now in effect across New York State. But the state's Department of...

bizjournals - Published 17 hours ago



Get Ready, New York: Plastic Bag Ban Is Starting A statewide law, which takes effect on Sunday, forbids businesses from providing the single-use bags...

NYTimes.com - Published 4 days ago







You Might Like