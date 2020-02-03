Health Talk With Baptist 03/02/2020 - Colon Cancer #1

Colon cancer is the third most commonly diagnosed cancer and second leading cause of cancer-related death in men and women combined in the u-s// 90 percent of new cases occur in people 50 or older// with regular screening colon cancer can be found early, when treatment is most effective// we learn more in our health talk with baptist// segment 1 - what is colon cancer?

Hi, i'm dr. richard heard, part of the gastroenterology team at baptist memorial hospital, golden triangle.

I want to talk to you about colon cancer.

The colon is the last section of your intestines, also known as the large intestine.

It helps you to absorb the water and nutrients that you swallow.

The colon commonly develops small growths in it called polyps, similar to moles the on your skin.

When these polyps are allowed to grow without removing them, they can turn into colon cancer.

Colon cancer is more common than you think, and everyone is at risk for it.

The lifetime risk of developing colon cancer, according to the american cancer society, is 1 in 20.

You may be at increased risk if you have a family history of colon cancer, especially a parent, sibling, or child.

If any of these have certain types of polyps or are diagnosed with cancer before the age of 60, your risk is even higher.

An inactive lifestyle is also a risk factor, as is obesity.

Smoking and alcohol abuse increase your risk.

Living healthy and avoiding these risk factors can help decrease your chances of developing colon cancer.

African americans are at higher risk for colon cancer than other races, so much so that the american college of gastroenterology recommends they begin screening early, at age 45.

Join us next time for health talk with baptist when we will discuss how to prevent colon cancer.