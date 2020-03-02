Global  

Mitch McConnell Urging Coronavirus Bill Be Passed

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:33s - Published < > Embed
U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is a controversial leader from Kentucky.

This passed Monday, he brought news that may unify everyone in America towards a common goal.

He said he wants the Senate to pass a spending bill for the coronavirus “within the next two weeks.” The bill is expected to provide billions of dollars for the virus response.

The House of Representatives is expected to vote on its version of the legislation as soon as Wednesday.
