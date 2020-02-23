Chris Pratt on 'Outward': 'I always wanted to be a bigger brother'

The film tells the story of brothers Ian (Tom Holland) and Barley Lightfoot (Chris Pratt), who on Ian's 16th birthday are given a magic wand by their mother (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) to bring their father back to life for a day.

However, the spell goes wrong and the father only returns as a pair of animated trousers.

The pair then go on an adventure to find another phoenix gem to bring the rest of their father's body back before time runs out.

For lead actors Holland and Pratt it was a chance for brotherly ribbing.

However, as opposed to the movie, Holland is the oldest in his family, while Pratt is the youngest.

Holland said "I'm also the oldest grandson as well so I didn't have any older cousins either so a lot of the stuff I was experiencing in my life I was the first one in my family to go through it so I didn't have anyone to be like 'This is how you're supposed to do that, Tom'.

So it was actually really nice to be the younger one for a change." "And for me as a younger brother," said Pratt "I know the value and power of someone who's slightly older than you that you naturally look up to, looking you in the eye and saying 'I'm really proud of you'."