Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Leon Draisaitl dazzles with four-goal game in win

Leon Draisaitl dazzles with four-goal game in win

Video Credit: NHL - Duration: 01:44s - Published < > Embed
Leon Draisaitl dazzles with four-goal game in win

Leon Draisaitl dazzles with four-goal game in win

Leon Draisaitl notches his 40th goal in the 1st, then scores three more in the 3rd en route to his first career four-goal game
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Hertl's four goals power Pacific All-Stars past Central [Video]Hertl's four goals power Pacific All-Stars past Central

Tomas Hertl scored four goals and Leon Draisaitl had three for Team Pacific in a 10-5 win against Team Central in the 2020 Honda NHL All-Star Game

Credit: NHL     Duration: 06:35Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.