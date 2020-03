Man arrested in murder of local rapper

KILLED MORE THAN A MONTH AGOOUTSIDE OF AN ESSEX APARTMENTCOMPLEX..

TONIGHT, THE MANACCUSED OF MURDERING DEE DAVEKING IS BEHIND BARS.

BALTIMORECOUNTY POLICE SAY 27 YEAR OLDCALVIN FOGG HAS BEEN CHARGEDIN CONNECTION TO THE RAPPER'SDEATH.

WMA━2 NEWS' RAYSTRICKLAND JOINS US LIVEOUTSIDE BALTIMORE COUNTYPOLICE HEADQUARTERS WITH MOREON WHAT LED TO THE ARREST.YEAH JAIME, I WAS TOLD THATTHE BALTIMORE COUNTY POLICEDEPARTMENT'S INVESITGATIONINTO DEE DAVE KING'S MURDERSTARTED WITH VERY LIMITEDINFORMATION.

COUNTY POLICETELL ME IT WAS A WITNESS'SSTATEMENT THAT HELPED SOLVETHE CASE.15 12 017 ""I HOPE YOU GETCONVICTED TO NO END.

TO NOEND." A HEARTBROKEN MOTHERGIREVING THE LOSS OF HER SONLATE BALTIMORE RAPPER DEE DAVEKING AT A MEMORIAL FILLED WITHFAMILY AND FRIENDS MORE THAN AMONTH AGO.

TONIGHT, HER CALLSFOR JUSTICE ANSWERED.BALTIMORE COUNTY POLICE SAYTHE SUSPECT IN CONNECTION TOHIS DEATH HAS BEEN ARRESTED.27 YEAR OLD CALVIN FOGG TAKENINTO CUSTODY FRIDAY NOW FACING1ST DEGREE MURDER AND 1STDEGREE ATTEMPTED MURDERCHARGES.

FOGG ACCUSED OFSHOOTING KING AND ANOTHER MANWHO SURVIVED THE SHOOTINGOUTSIDE OF AN ESSEX APARTMENTCOMPLEX LAST MONTH,.

11 33 06"IT GIVES BALTIMORE COUNTYPOLCIE DEPARTMENT A SENSE OFPRIDE THAT WE ARE ABLE TO ATLEAST BRING TO JUSTICE THEPERSON WHO HAS COMMITTED THISCRIME." OFFICER JENNIFER PEACHIS WITH THE BALTIMORE COUNTYPOLICE DEPARTMENT.

SHE SAYSTHE INVESTIGATION STARTED WITHVERY LIMITED INFORMATION.ADDING A WITNESS'S STATEMENTIS WHAT HELPED SOLVE THE CASE.11 28 54 "THAT'S REALLY WHATLED US DOWN THE ROAD THAT THEINVESTIGATORS TOOK WHICHFINALLY ENDED UP IN THEMDETERMINING WHO THE SHOOTERWAS" THE DAY BEFORE KING WASKILLE━ HE PERFORMED AT A HIPHOP MUSEUM ON EAST BALTIMOREST.

MAYA CAMILLE IS THEMUSEUM'S CURATOR.

SHE KNEWKING.

11 36 23 "i'M HAPPY THATJUSTICE IS BEING SERVED."CAMILLE SAYS THE PAST MONTHHAS NOT BEEN EASY FOR ANYONEWHO KNEW HIM SHE'S HOPING THISARREST COULD HELP EASE THEPAIN.

11 39 24 "I HOPE ITBIRNGS SOME TYPE OF COMFORT TOHIS FAMILY."THE SUSPECT IN THIS CASE, 27YEAR OLD CALVIN FOGG ISCUURENTLY AT THE BALTIMORECOUNTY DETENTION CENTER, WHEREHE IS BEING HELD WITHOUT BAIL.LIVE IN TOWSON RAY STRICKLANDWMAR 2 NEW