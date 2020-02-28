Global  

Gov. Ron DeSantis Confirms 2 Cases Of Coronavirus In Florida

Gov. Ron DeSantis Confirms 2 Cases Of Coronavirus In FloridaCBS4's Ty Russell reports 184 people across the state are being monitored.
Governor reveals more details about Florida coronavirus cases as Tampa Bay officials continue monitoring

Tampa is on high alert as two suspected cases of coronavirus have been detected in the seven-county...
bizjournals - Published

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis & Vice President Mike Pence To Discuss Coronavirus

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and Vice President Mike Pence are scheduled Friday afternoon to discuss...
cbs4.com - Published


mimor961

Michel Morice RT @Reuters: CDC confirms Florida's two presumptive #coronavirus cases are positive, Governor DeSantis says, adding that one patient travel… 2 hours ago

ayshamoolla

Aysha Moolla RT @jkbjournalist: CDC confirms coronavirus in Manatee and Hillsborough counties. DeSantis predicts more cases https://t.co/0yYAnnUF1d 5 hours ago

mangrovegirl

Sharon Wood CDC confirms coronavirus in Manatee and Hillsborough counties. DeSantis predicts more cases #SmartNews https://t.co/TX6bwTo5yd 5 hours ago

Soxwriter

Pat @NYLiberal This is probably what you heard last night. DeSantis comments were attached to this tweet from the CDC t… https://t.co/g0y7YyMn6B 7 hours ago

POWER953

POWER 95.3 Here’s the latest on coronavirus! https://t.co/OkziAAfvqH 7 hours ago

MPriceWFTV

Myrt Price LIVE UPDATES: CDC confirms 2 cases of coronavirus in Florida; 184 being monitored, Gov. DeSantis says https://t.co/irHwSd8zeW 7 hours ago

Gita91616633

Gita CDC in Atlanta Georgia confirmed 2 cronovirus in Manatee & Hillsborough counties, moooore expected This health ❤ in… https://t.co/LJMSGTYSpR 8 hours ago

vvalerie_v

valerie RT @WFTV: #UPDATE: @CDCgov confirms 2 cases of #coronavirus in #Florida; 184 being monitored, Gov. DeSantis says | Read the latest: https:/… 8 hours ago


Store shelves cleared of hand sanitizer, disinfecting wipes after confirmed cases of coronavirus in Tampa Bay [Video]Store shelves cleared of hand sanitizer, disinfecting wipes after confirmed cases of coronavirus in Tampa Bay

Some store shelves are empty after the Tampa Bay area has two confirmed cases of the coronavirus.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:53Published

Local senior living center is prepared for coronavirus spread [Video]Local senior living center is prepared for coronavirus spread

Senior living centers house one of the most vulnerable populations in the wake of coronavirus. Fox 4 checked in with one local center to see how they're preparing for the illness' spread.

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 01:31Published

