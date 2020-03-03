WCCO Exclusive: Amy Klobuchar, Joe Biden Talk After Dallas Endorsement

Amy Klobuchar endorsed Biden after announcing that she was dropping out of the 2020 presidential race (5:37).



Recent related videos from verified sources Interview With Joe Biden And Senator Amy Klobuchar CBS 11 political reporter Jack Fink interviewed the pair the night Klobuchar endorse Biden in Dallas hours before Super Tuesday. Credit: CBS 11 Dallas Duration: 05:38Published 49 minutes ago Bay Area Supporters Of Dem. Candidate Pete Buttigieg Learn He's Out Of The Race Now that Mayor Pete Buttigieg pulling has pulled out of the race, his supporters are grappling with his endorsement of Vice President Joe Biden. Len Ramirez asked folks in San Jose what they plan to.. Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX Duration: 02:49Published 3 hours ago