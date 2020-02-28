Local senior living center is prepared for coronavirus spread

DISCUSS THE BILL TODAY..

FOX 4’SROCHELLE ALLEYNE CHECKED IN WITHONE OF THOSE GROUPS -- SENIORCITIZENS.SHE WENT TO A LOCAL SENIORLIVING CENTER TO SEE WHATTHEY’RE DOING TO PREPARE.24-33((Calvin Reynek//InfectionPrevention Specialist,Volunteers of America of SWFL))((COVER WITH B-ROLL))"They’re that high rispopulation."WITH ALMOST 400 PEOPLE OVER THEAGE OF 65 LIVING AT GULF COASTVILLAGE -- LEADERS WITH A THESENIOR CENTER SAY THEY’REPREPARED FOR THE SPREAD OFCOVID-19.((Calvin Reynek//InfectionPrevention Specialist,Volunteers of America of SWFL"We have infection preventionstations."ONE OF THEIR BIGGESTPRECAUTIONARY CHANGES?

-- ISMAKING SURE VISITORS AND STAFFWHO DON’T FEEL WELL -- STAYHOME.((Calvin Reynek//InfectionPrevention Specialist,Volunteers of America of SWFL))"If your visitors areexperiencing respiratorysymptoms such as shortness ofbreath, fever or cough or asort of malaise they shouldreally refrain from visiting.BUT WHAT *IF THE VIRUS DOES MAKEITS WAY ON THEIR CAMPUS?LEADERS SAY *THIS IS WHAT THEIRTEAM IS TRAINED TO DO.((Calvin Reynek//InfectionPrevention Specialist,Volunteers of America of SWFL))’We would then notify ourmedical professionals, localhealth department.

We havemedical precautions that wewould put in place immediatelyto prevent that spread ofinfection."THEY’RE ALSO REMINDING EVERYONEOF SOME BASIC HYGIENE TIPS THATCOULD KEEP YOURSELF AND OTHERSHEALTHY.((Calvin Reynek//InfectionPrevention Specialist,Volunteers of America of SWFL"Washing your hands, the alcoholbased hand-rub.

The coughing andsneezing etiquette.

You know,coughing and sneezing into yourelbow especially if you’re