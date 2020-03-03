Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Store shelves cleared of hand sanitizer, disinfecting wipes after confirmed cases of coronavirus in Tampa Bay

Store shelves cleared of hand sanitizer, disinfecting wipes after confirmed cases of coronavirus in Tampa Bay

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:53s - Published < > Embed
Store shelves cleared of hand sanitizer, disinfecting wipes after confirmed cases of coronavirus in Tampa Bay

Store shelves cleared of hand sanitizer, disinfecting wipes after confirmed cases of coronavirus in Tampa Bay

Some store shelves are empty after the Tampa Bay area has two confirmed cases of the coronavirus.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

abcactionnews

ABC Action News Store shelves cleared of hand sanitizer, disinfecting wipes after confirmed cases of coronavirus in Tampa Bay https://t.co/FQiNvEH8mD 2 hours ago

thess_raquel

Rakety Sax🎷 The grocery store is a nightmare today they literally cleared the shelves of disinfectant and hand sanitizer. Barel… https://t.co/NXS3uvkPHX 2 days ago

ThriftyVeganEat

Thrifty Ⓥegan Eats 🌱 Only thing I saw cleared off store shelves was hand sanitizer. 2 days ago

LordPinicus

Christ Puncher Shits wild. Fools came to my store & cleared my shelves of all soups, hand sanitizers/wipes/masks! 3 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

London shoppers cleared out of hand-sanitizer as Coronavirus scare heightens [Video]London shoppers cleared out of hand-sanitizer as Coronavirus scare heightens

Shoppers in Central London buy up stocks of hand-sanitiser gels and anti-bacterial products such as wipes as the number of UK Coronavirus cases increases to 39 on Monday (March 1). Shelves were..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:08Published

Panic shopping means less on shelves [Video]Panic shopping means less on shelves

You can make your own hand sanitizer

Credit: KMTV Action 3 News     Duration: 01:52Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.