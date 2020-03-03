Tribal communities rally and speak out against Delta Conveyance Project

Happening now people rallying against the proposed "delta tunnel project".

Action news now reporter ana torrea is live at "redding civic auditorium" where the rally is taking place.

A number of tribal communities from the "winnemem wintu" tribe yurok... karuk (care- uck)... and hoopa valley tribe just to name a few are all here tonight.

They will be going before the "department of water resources" and speaking against the "delta conveyance project".

The dwr says the project would help with water recycling... recharge depleted groundwater... and improve water quality.

But people i spoke to in redding today told me: they don't think this project benefits the north state.

We are talking more water out of the rivers every year.

There's less water for the fish, the natural enviroment, and all the other animals that depend on the water.

I reached out to the "department of water resources".

The sent a statement saying - "we look forward to another public meeting to engage with to incorporate the community's feedback into the project.

As we work to secure an important water supply for people... businesses... agriculture... and the environment."

Tonight's meeting starts at 6 p-m at the sheraton right next to where the rally is taking place.

Live in redding, ana torrea, action news now coverage you can count on.

