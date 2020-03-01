Global  

Monday's prep basketball highlights

It's been a busy night for prep basketbal with five games featuring area teams taking place from rochester to des moines.

Káiámát news three sports director á kaleb gillock á is our source for all basketball light and knowledge... .and joins me now./// a busy night for sure... my favorite part about it is it's march baby... anything can happen.

Let's start with lourdes taking on caledonia.

Ethan sailer drives to the paint and he gets the tough shot to go as the eagles trim the deficit.

Down inside to peyton dunham this time... he gets the basket and the eagles are stringing some baskets together before the break.

But caledonia came to score... eli king with the three from the corner.

And the warriors will get another basket from noah king on this possesion as the warriors go on to win 75 to 60./// plainviewá elginámillville taking on stewartville.

The tigers were off to a quick start á down inside to bradon holschlag for the early lead.

The bulldogs respond on the opposite end as gunner ramthum gets the friendly roll.

That's where will tschetter takes over... hesitates then fires the three... nothing but net.

Here he is again á crosses up the defense... boom goes the dynamite and stewartville advances with a 75 to 56 win./// let's take a break from section hoops... two big upset games are still ahead.

But the clear lake girls are in the state quarterfinals tonight.

We'll start in the first half with a zoe fasbender three... it's good and the lions are ahead early.

Assumption responds... aimee weselowski lays this one in.

But the lions were the dominant squad in this one... sara faber to the basket and in.

Faber again á pulls up from 12 and gets it to go.

Clear lake advances to the state semis with its first state tournament win... 60 to 46./// back to section play as doveráeyota takes on saint charles.

The handoff to greg holst in the corner á he drains the trifecta... eagles lead.

Down the floor á chase walters gets to the basket... count it and give him the foul.

Across the floor to jamison dahl á he fires the three and knocks it down.

Kooper vaughan answers with one of his own at the other end of the floor.

And taking us home is brady williams with the twoá handed slam as doveráeyota pulls the upset á 73 to 70./// and the best for last... pine island and lake city.

The panthers come out strong á johnny bauer knocks down the corner three to get us rolling.

The tigers lived and died by the three... living this time with the triple from reid gastner.

Caleb henderson had himself a night... a career high 21 points with another three here.

Hes hot from long range á why not give it to him... henderson with another trey and the pine island panthers upset the fourthá ranked lake city tigers...




