L.A. County DA Apologizes for Husband Pointing Gun at Black Lives Matter Demonstrators

Tensions between Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey and Black Lives Matter heightened Monday after the prosecutor's husband drew a gun and threatened to shoot an activist on the couple's porch in Granada Hills.



Recent related videos from verified sources Jackie Lacey Apologizes After Husband Points Gun At Black Lives Matter Protesters At Their Home Black Lives Matter protesters say the husband of Los Angeles District Attorney Jackie Lacey pointed a gun at them as they tried to get her to come outside to have a community meeting with them Monday.. Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA Duration: 03:13Published 4 hours ago Gun Pointed At Black Lives Matter Protesters Visiting LA DA Jackie Lacey's Home Protesters who rang the doorbell to ask Lacey to come outside were greeted by a man with a gun. Jake Reiner reports. Credit: CBS2 LA Duration: 02:36Published 10 hours ago