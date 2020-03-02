Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Search For Gannon Stauch: Stepmother Latecia Stauch Arrested

Search For Gannon Stauch: Stepmother Latecia Stauch Arrested

Video Credit: CBS 4 Denver - Duration: 02:55s - Published < > Embed
Search For Gannon Stauch: Stepmother Latecia Stauch Arrested

Search For Gannon Stauch: Stepmother Latecia Stauch Arrested

It has been five weeks to the day since 11-year-old Gannon Stauch was last seen and detectives have made an arrest.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

john_abrahamson

❌John Abrahamson❌ 🇺🇸🇸🇪 RT @RitchieJodi: 'We do not believe Gannon is alive': Cops charge missing 11-year-old's stepmother with murder and child abuse as they cont… 3 hours ago

RitchieJodi

MSM is Pravda 🐻 'We do not believe Gannon is alive': Cops charge missing 11-year-old's stepmother with murder and child abuse as th… https://t.co/ICo57EGDOH 3 hours ago

xCountMeInx

Tony’s Tiny Coffee Cup 'We do not believe Gannon is alive': Cops charge missing 11-year-old's stepmother with murder and child abuse as th… https://t.co/RhKj16k07T 5 hours ago

Denise4trump

Colorado4Trump RT @Gaathan1963: 'We do not believe Gannon is alive': Cops charge missing 11-year-old's stepmother with murder and child abuse as they cont… 6 hours ago

KonnieMoments1

konniemoments1 Stepmother of missing Colorado boy, 11, charged with murder and child abuse as cops continue to search for his body… https://t.co/l5F6hMB9hO 7 hours ago

Gaathan1963

🇺🇸✝✝Gaathan✝✝🇺🇸 'We do not believe Gannon is alive': Cops charge missing 11-year-old's stepmother with murder and child abuse as th… https://t.co/O86v8oHA57 10 hours ago

RyanSchuiling

Ryan Schuiling A tragic and devastating end in the search for 11 year-old Gannon Stauch of Colorado Springs, allegedly murdered by… https://t.co/ln4ja5mQVO 10 hours ago

lettherebwrite

𝙰𝚗𝚝𝚘𝚒𝚗𝚎𝚝𝚝𝚎 𝚂𝚖𝚒𝚝𝚑 SIGN THE PETITION! Gannon's Law will classify children as missing & endangered after 3 hours. This will speed up… https://t.co/rUpAw2rvwL 4 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

'My little boy is not coming home': Stepmother arrested, accused of murdering 11-year-old Gannon Stauch [Video]'My little boy is not coming home': Stepmother arrested, accused of murdering 11-year-old Gannon Stauch

Gannon Stauch’s stepmother, Letecia Stauch, has been arrested in connection to the case of the missing 11-year-old Colorado Springs boy, according to Cynthia Coffman, a spokesperson for the family.

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 03:14Published

Spokesperson: Gannon Stauch's stepmother arrested in case of missing Colorado Springs boy [Video]Spokesperson: Gannon Stauch's stepmother arrested in case of missing Colorado Springs boy

Gannon Stauch’s stepmother, Letecia Stauch, has been arrested in connection to the case of the missing 11-year-old Colorado Springs boy, according to Cynthia Coffman, a spokesperson for the family.

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 01:44Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.