Huntington Middle School's eighth grade boys basketball teams wins second straight title

Huntington Middle School's eighth grade boys basketball teams wins second straight title

Huntington Middle School's eighth grade boys basketball teams wins second straight title

The Huntington Hawks won their second consecutive championship on Saturday at Warner Robins High School.

They beat Northside Middle School, 47-42.

They've gone 24-2 over the last two seasons.
Huntington Middle School's eighth grade boys basketball teams wins second straight title

... that should be fun to watch ... and finally on saturday ... 4 games on the menu ... the boys dunk contest is at 4:45 ... definitely can t wait for that ... ok ... i want to shoutout huntington middle schools 8th grade boys basketall team ... the hawks made some history over the weekend .... they won their second straight championship ... it s the first time its happened in the schools history ... they went a perfect 13-0 last year before winning the championship ...




