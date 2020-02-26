Itawamba school board votes to send some Dorsey, Fairview students elsewhere

Itawamba county school board voted to move some of their junior high students in two separate schools to other districts.

All in an effort to save money.

Wtva's sydney darden was at the meeting when the vote took place and joins us live with what parents had to say.

Several parents came to the itawamba school board office with protest signs but they left in tears as they watched the school board vote to move 7th and 8th graders from dorsey and fairview attendance centers to other schools.

Nat the future of our children is at stake" devastation and defeat on the faces of parents and young protesters as the itawamba school board passes a 3-2 vote to move some students from both dorsey and fairview attendance center students from the schools they know.

Dorsey and fairview are known for their intimate classroom settings and teaching staff.

Sot - "dorsey is the heart of the city.

But with those classes no longer there due to budget cuts, students from dorsey will start the 2020- 2021 school year at itawamba attendance center.

Meanwhile, fairview students will have a choice between itawamba and tremont attendance center parents like sherri moore, who have seven grandchildren attending dorsey, worry about their children falling through the cracks.

Sot sherri moore, grandparent -"its' a rural school.

We have a lot of low income, under- privileged kids that the school takes care of school and parents aren't the only ones sot arianna castro, dorsey student- "i know when i'm struggling with something, i know that my mom will find out and they can help me through so i dont end up failing that grade.

That's why i like a small school."

Superintendent trae wiguyl says the school board is right on the edge of financial devastation and says it's time to take action before it's too late sot trae wiguyl, superintendent- "we're going down the wrong road and at some point we have got to step in and draw the line."

Wiguyl says the school board is staying dipping into their reservation funds to stay afloat he says right now there is about 1.6 million dollars remaining.

That's down almost 3 million dollars from where they were in 2016.

Moving the students to other schools will save the save district around 300 thousand dollars a year.

Sot "it's a part of our community, its a big part of our community and we dont want to lose any part of our great community of dorsey."

Wiguyl wants to be clear.

The school is not in jeopardy of being taken over by the government.

As for parents many of them say this fight is not over and they will do everything in their power to reverse the