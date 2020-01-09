Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > State Superintendent Kathy Hoffman talks about coronavirus

State Superintendent Kathy Hoffman talks about coronavirus

Video Credit: KGUN, Tucson, AZ - Duration: 00:30s - Published < > Embed
State Superintendent Kathy Hoffman talks about coronavirus

State Superintendent Kathy Hoffman talks about coronavirus

State Superintendent Kathy Hoffman says that state is working on a plan because of coronavirus concerns at schools.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Vanessa20151593

Vanessa Chavez Cartwright families and Parent Liaisons attended #StandDayAZ at the State Capitol today learning about the legislat… https://t.co/jteJVrdTvO 4 days ago

MarquitaFDavis

Marquita Davis RT @firstfiveyears: "Even social benefits of learning how to interact & play & problem-solve with other kids we know has life-long benefits… 4 days ago

TiffanyElora

🇺🇸💙🌊Tiff77🌊💙🏳️‍🌈 RT @Casteen4MCSupt: "It is easier to build strong children than repair broken men." ~ Frederick Douglass #PreKFunding https://t.co/fXfzRx1W… 5 days ago

Casteen4MCSupt

Jeanne Casteen for Maricopa Co. School Supt "It is easier to build strong children than repair broken men." ~ Frederick Douglass #PreKFunding https://t.co/fXfzRx1WHK 5 days ago

firstfiveyears

FirstFiveYearsFund "Even social benefits of learning how to interact & play & problem-solve with other kids we know has life-long bene… https://t.co/6iuQJMbdPC 6 days ago

CesarCota28

🇺🇸 CesarCota 4 Education Policy 🇲🇽 RT @CesarCota28: The impacts of no preschool funding in Arizona https://t.co/LoHhAnzAsY 6 days ago

CesarCota28

🇺🇸 CesarCota 4 Education Policy 🇲🇽 The impacts of no preschool funding in Arizona https://t.co/LoHhAnzAsY 6 days ago

Voices4Ed

Voices for Education RT @AZFTF: The impacts of no preschool funding in Arizona, according to @Supt_Hoffman."We do not currently have any state funding for pre-s… 6 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Superintendent Kathy Hoffman talks top priorities and challenges ahead of new legislative session [Video]Superintendent Kathy Hoffman talks top priorities and challenges ahead of new legislative session

It's been just more than a year since Kathy Hoffman was sworn in as state superintendent, a role that's turned out to be quite different from the one she envisioned.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:49Published

Kathy Hoffman talks priorities ahead of legislative session [Video]Kathy Hoffman talks priorities ahead of legislative session

The Superintendent of Public Instruction sat down only with ABC15's Danielle Lerner to discuss the current state of education in Arizona and her top priorities this year.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 03:46Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.