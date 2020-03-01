Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Sen. Bernie Sanders visits Arizona during 2020 campaign

Sen. Bernie Sanders visits Arizona during 2020 campaign

Video Credit: KGUN, Tucson, AZ - Duration: 00:24s - Published < > Embed
Sen. Bernie Sanders visits Arizona during 2020 campaignSenator Bernie Sanders is heading to Arizona during his 2020 campaign.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Sen. Klobuchar Drops Out Of Democratic Presidential Race, Endorses Biden [Video]Sen. Klobuchar Drops Out Of Democratic Presidential Race, Endorses Biden

Natalie Brand reports on latest campaign developments one day before Super Tuesday (3-2-2020)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:25Published

What’s Next For Joe Biden? [Video]What’s Next For Joe Biden?

Joe Biden’s campaign adviser and allies say their challenge is now to seize on the momentum from South Carolina. They want to lock down the moderate wing of the Democratic party, making it a choice..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:32Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.