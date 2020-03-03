Senate candidate Mark Kelly endorses Joe Biden in Arizona primary

Global  

Democratic Senate candidate Mark Kelly says he's voting for Joe Biden in the upcoming Arizona Presidential Preference election.
MARK KELLY ANNOUNCING HISPRESIDENTIAL ENDORSEMENT.

HE'SCHOOSING JOE BIDEN.

IN A TWEET-- KELLY SAYS -- IN PART --"JOE BIDEN UNDERSTANDS THECHALLENGES ARIZONANS FACE --AND KNOWS WHAT IT'S LIKE TO BEKNOCKED DOWN -- GET BACK UP --AND KEEP SERVING OTHERS."KELLY'S ENDORSEMENT COMESRIGHT BEFORE SUPER TUESDAY.TOMORROW -- 14 STATES WILLCAST THEIR VOTES -- IN THEPRESIDENTIAL PRIMARY ELECTION.ANOTHER DEMOCRATICPRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE --BERNIE SANDER




