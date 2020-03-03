Coronavirus Task Force Created Within City Of Denver

Mayor Michael Hancock has created a coronavirus task force that will coordinate among public agencies as the virus continues its spread across the country.

CambridgeScot #coronavirus China created National Task Force 18 Jan - 9 days after confirmed as a new virus. 20 days after the fi… https://t.co/CypYbvU87E 7 hours ago

Carla Odom RT @RightFound : Chuck @SenSchumer deleted this tweet. It’s now apparent that this addition to the #TravelBan helped stop the spread of #Co … 7 hours ago

Tom Abell @CNN Except Trump created a Task Force well over a month ago. I don't recall you covering it. We are so tired of… https://t.co/ztvpXNMl3I 7 hours ago

Will Mari RT @LouisianaGov : While we currently do not have any confirmed cases of coronavirus in Louisiana, I convened a Unified Command Group Meetin… 2 hours ago

ℬ𝑒𝒸𝓀𝒶𝓁𝒾𝒸𝒾𝑜𝓊𝓈 ~🥀 RT @SonjaHutson : @GovHerbert @VP . @GovHerbert says they're created a task force here in Utah to deal with the #coronavirus , he's appointin… 2 hours ago