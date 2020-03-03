Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Coronavirus Task Force Created Within City Of Denver

Coronavirus Task Force Created Within City Of Denver

Video Credit: CBS 4 Denver - Duration: 03:42s - Published < > Embed
Coronavirus Task Force Created Within City Of Denver

Coronavirus Task Force Created Within City Of Denver

Mayor Michael Hancock has created a coronavirus task force that will coordinate among public agencies as the virus continues its spread across the country.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Denver Mayor Hancock creates coronavirus task force as virus spreads

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock announced Monday that he has created a city task force to coordinate...
Denver Post - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

beckycullpatt

ℬ𝑒𝒸𝓀𝒶𝓁𝒾𝒸𝒾𝑜𝓊𝓈 ~🥀 RT @SonjaHutson: @GovHerbert @VP . @GovHerbert says they're created a task force here in Utah to deal with the #coronavirus, he's appointin… 2 hours ago

willthewordguy

Will Mari RT @LouisianaGov: While we currently do not have any confirmed cases of coronavirus in Louisiana, I convened a Unified Command Group Meetin… 2 hours ago

hictkg

Tricia Kaye Gerrard RT @KSLcom: Utah has created the Utah COVID-19 Community Task Force, comprised of government, health, business, religious and community lea… 3 hours ago

KSLcom

KSL Utah has created the Utah COVID-19 Community Task Force, comprised of government, health, business, religious and c… https://t.co/sdZklcJ0vG 5 hours ago

PSYOP_warrior

Tom Abell @CNN Except Trump created a Task Force well over a month ago. I don't recall you covering it. We are so tired of… https://t.co/ztvpXNMl3I 7 hours ago

MegWingerter

Meg Wingerter RT @Conrad_Swanson: New - Denver Mayor Michael Hancock has created a task force to coordinate between agencies, med providers, schools, she… 7 hours ago

CarlaOd49588480

Carla Odom RT @RightFound: Chuck @SenSchumer deleted this tweet. It’s now apparent that this addition to the #TravelBan helped stop the spread of #Co… 7 hours ago

CambridgeScot

CambridgeScot #coronavirus China created National Task Force 18 Jan - 9 days after confirmed as a new virus. 20 days after the fi… https://t.co/CypYbvU87E 7 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus fears result in empty medicine, sanitary shelves across stores in the Front Range [Video]Coronavirus fears result in empty medicine, sanitary shelves across stores in the Front Range

When shopping at big box stores, it's easy to think the items you're looking for will be available to you, but that hasn't been the case as people prepare for the potential spread of coronavirus here..

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 02:27Published

Mayor Michael Hancock, Denver health officials discuss city's coronavirus preparedness [Video]Mayor Michael Hancock, Denver health officials discuss city's coronavirus preparedness

Mayor Michael Hancock and city officials held a news conference Monday afternoon to update the public on efforts currently underway to prepare for potential coronavirus cases in the City and County of..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 24:03Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.