Israel election: Exit polls show Netanyahu holds edge over rival

Israel election: Exit polls show Netanyahu holds edge over rival

Israel election: Exit polls show Netanyahu holds edge over rival

Exit polls say PM Netanyahu secured 37 of parliament's 120 seats with rival Gantz at 32.
Israel election: Exit polls give Netanyahu narrow lead

The prime minister is on course to win more seats than his main rival Benny Gantz.
Israel Election Results: At Gantz's headquarters, knives come out

As Netanyahu surges past Gantz in Israel's election's exit polls, Kahol Lavan lawmakers are quick to...
How do you vote while protecting against coronavirus? [Video]How do you vote while protecting against coronavirus?

Israelis played down the possible effect of coronavirus on their plans to vote in the country's national election, as the nation goes to the polls for the third time in less than a year. Olivia Chan..

EXPLAINER: Why so many elections in Israel? [Video]EXPLAINER: Why so many elections in Israel?

Israelis head to the polls on Monday for their third election in a year - hoping to break the country's political deadlock. David Doyle reports.

