'My little boy is not coming home': Stepmother arrested, accused of murdering 11-year-old Gannon Stauch

'My little boy is not coming home': Stepmother arrested, accused of murdering 11-year-old Gannon Stauch

'My little boy is not coming home': Stepmother arrested, accused of murdering 11-year-old Gannon Stauch

Exactly five weeks after an 11-year-old boy was reported missing from Colorado Springs, his stepmother was arrested in South Carolina on a murder charge in connection to the case.
Gannon Stauch case: Thousands want to create “Gannon’s Law,” but experts see problems

Authorities searching for missing 11-year-old Gannon Stauch returned to the family’s home in...
Denver Post - Published


11-year-old Gannon Stauch was last seen January 27 in his Colorado home. Monday, his stepmother was arrested for his murder.

Search For Gannon Stauch: Stepmother Latecia Stauch Arrested [Video]Search For Gannon Stauch: Stepmother Latecia Stauch Arrested

It has been five weeks to the day since 11-year-old Gannon Stauch was last seen and detectives have made an arrest.

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 02:55Published

Letecia Stauch Arrested On Murder Charges In Gannon Stauch Disappearance Case [Video]Letecia Stauch Arrested On Murder Charges In Gannon Stauch Disappearance Case

Gannon Stauch's stepmother Letecia "Tecia" Stauch has been arrested for murder. It's been nearly five weeks since Gannon was reported missing.

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 03:36Published

